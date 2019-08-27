Kourtney Kardashian’s Headless Fur Photo Ridiculed By Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s social media updates mostly prove a hit: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has 81.1 million Instagram followers awaiting her posts, with the vast majority appearing to dig the 40-year-old’s looks. Every so often, though, Kourtney will receive a little negative feedback. Tuesday seemed to prove just one such occasion.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kourtney updated her account. Her photo was a bit unusual. Kourtney tends to show her face in images, but this one was getting off to an interesting start with the star’s head being cut off. The photo was, however, both a fashion display and a family one. Kourtney was standing next to 4-year-old son Reign – with his infant height, Reign featured full-length.

Kourtney was rocking an all-white look comprised of a strapless top in furs (that may have been faux) paired with a super-baggy pair of pants. The look had a designer feel, but fans seem to have picked up on the pants’ ultra-loose nature and the fact that they were trailing on the floor around the star’s shoes.

“No to the pants unless they are tailored,” one fan wrote.

“Hem your pants,” another added.

One of the most upvoted comments also appeared to hone right in on the ensemble.

“Normal people don’t wear their pants that long, especially white pants,” the user wrote.

While many fans took to the comments section to point out how sweet Reign looked – with others thinking that Kourtney had nailed her look – it did seem that those pants-related comments kept on coming.

“Pants are tooooooo small for u,” one fan said.

“Clown suit,” another said.

“Get a tailor,” was one suggestion.

“I think you can afford a pair of slacks that actually fit…” one fan stated before adding that’s what they would do if they had the budget.

Kourtney’s style game is a hot topic. The Poosh CEO may not make as many headlines as sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – the finish tends to be less eye-popping with Kourtney – but this star can up the ante when she wants to. Kourtney’s recent European travels have also delivered plenty of stylish looks. A photo of Kourtney rocking a bra and blazer also appeared to show the star’s love of wide-legged and baggy pants.

Despite what appeared to be a response ridiculing the star, Kourtney’s update proved popular overall. It racked up over 267,000 likes within two hours of going live.

