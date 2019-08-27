‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Says She Doesn’t Have ‘Any Problems’ With Taylor Selfridge

The season finale of Teen Mom OG aired last week on MTV. Over the season, fans have watched the relationship between Cheyenne’s ex and Cory Wharton and new girlfriend Taylor Selfridge play out. Now, Cheyenne is opening up to InTouch Weekly and revealing whether or not she and Taylor get along.

Cheyenne explained that most people knew she and Taylor were not “on the same page” initially. Since then, time has gone on and things between the two women have improved. However, it wasn’t easy and Cheyenne explained it took effort.

“It took time and effort from both sides to put our differences aside and to know we share a common goal. I love Ryder and want her to always be surround by good loving people.”

Cheyenne joined Teen Mom OG in 2018 following the exit of Farrah Abraham. Some fans were shocked that Cheyenne was added to the show, considering she was never actually a teenage mother. She had appeared on MTV previously, though, appearing on The Challenge, where she met Cory. Although Cheyenne revealed she was pregnant in October 2016, she didn’t reveal who the father was at the time. According to Us Weekly, Cory took to social media in December 2017 to reveal that he was the father of Cheyenne’s baby.

Cheyenne and Cory had an on-and-off relationship, but he made his relationship with Taylor public in February of this year. While she and Cheyenne didn’t always have the best relationship, Cheyenne told InTouch that she doesn’t have “any problems” with Cory’s girlfriend.

“I don’t have any problems with Taylor and I see she cares a lot about Ryder.”

Loading...

Cory isn’t the only one who has moved on, though. Cheyenne is also in a new relationship and her boyfriend appeared on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.

While they are both in new relationships, Cheyenne and Cory continue to co-parent well together for their daughter.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG aired last Monday on MTV. The upcoming reunion will air next week on MTV. It is unclear when a new season of Teen Mom OG will air on the network, but fans can look forward to new episodes of Teen Mom 2. MTV announced that Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV Tuesday, September 10. The regular cast members, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus will return along with new cast member Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.