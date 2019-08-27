Melissa Riso Bares Her Booty In Latest Snap

Model Melissa Riso showed off her incredible bottom Tuesday in her latest update to Instagram.

In the snap, Riso stood in a bathroom facing a mirror. She wore a white halter top and thong bikini panties that showcased her physique. She wore her long, dark hair tossed over one shoulder as she looked at her reflection. Taken from behind, the snap showed off her round derrière, slim waistline, and muscular back. The photo-focused primarily on the model’s back, with her reflection being slightly off focus. While blurry, Riso’s taut abs could be seen in the mirror, and it was clear Riso wore a full face of makeup. Looking fabulous, the photo gave off a serious vibe.

In the photo’s caption, Riso encouraged her followers to keep a positive attitude and believe in themselves.

Some fans told Riso they appreciated the uplifting message, but more commented on the model’s fabulous figure.

“You are the most beautiful in the world!” one admirer wrote.

“Every day you post a picture makes my day,” another fan said.

The 33-year-old beauty is also an actress. Like many in the business, she began her career by starring in commercials and eventually began to star in music videos, according to her website. In 2013, she appeared in a few short films. She also began booking modeling jobs at this time.

Riso also has a cosmetology degree. She has been styling men’s hair since 2005, and she recently launched her own collection of men’s hair care products. In an interview on Good Morning LaLa Land, available via YouTube, Riso said that she had to be willing to take risks in order to get to where she was. She added that since she did not have a business degree, she had to believe in herself. Riso said that in five years, she hoped to have a complete line of men’s products that included cologne and skincare.

The stunner’s positive attitude is reflected in some of her posts, where she likes to share encouraging messages.

“You only live once. Don’t settle, don’t hold back on things you love, it’s ok to be selfish once in a while, don’t waste your time on negative things… just enjoy life!” she told her followers in an Instagram post last month.

When she is not working on her many projects, she also likes to share steamy photos on Instagram.

Fans can keep up with the busy model by following her Instagram account.