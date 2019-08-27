Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Summer Gives Kyle A Warning

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 27 brings a favorable judgment for Nick while Adam gets a surprise from Chelsea. Plus, Summer warns Kyle while Theo receives a second chance with Mariah.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up at the custody hearing. Summer (Hunter King) brought Brittany (Lauren Woodland) to represent Nick, and Summer planned to serve as a character witness for her dad. The judge wanted to wait for Adam (Mark Grossman), but he never showed up. Nick spoke out of turn and told the judge that keeping Christian away from him over a technicality was cruel, and then he made an impassioned plea for Christian (Alex Wilson). The judge warned Brittany to get her client under control. However, in the end, the judge ruled in Nick’s favor. Nick got to tell a thrilled Christian that he gets to come back home to live.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) told Adam she knew how much giving up his claim to Christian meant to him, but Adam insisted that the little boy was just a means to an end. However, Chelsea didn’t believe him. Later, Chelsea surprised both Connor (Judah Mackey) and Adam by letting them visit each other. Chelsea pleaded with Adam to do the right thing and remember the good that is inside of himself. Chelsea returned Adam’s mother’s handkerchief so that he could give it to Connor’s wife one day. A gum-chewing Billy (Jason Thompson) watched them from afar.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) surprised Lola (Sasha Calle) with an apartment filled with new furniture when they returned from their honeymoon. Lola had a surprise for Kyle, too, but she needed him to leave for a couple of hours. When he returned, she had a baseball game on complete with ball caps, beers, and snacks so that they could watch the game together. Later, the air conditioner broke, so Kyle carried Lola to the shower so they could cool down.

Earlier, Kyle encountered Theo (Tyler Johnson) at Chancellor Park, and Theo was on the phone with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow). Kyle told Theo to leave Zoe alone, but Theo teased he would invite her to the opening of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. When Theo left, Summer showed up, and she told Kyle she knew all about Zoe, but Summer promised to keep Kyle’s secret. However, Summer warned Kyle to tell Lola before Theo does.

Finally, Theo asked Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for a do-over, and Mariah agreed. They celebrated their renewed business partnership with tequila shots, which shocked Summer and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).