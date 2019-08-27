Jasmine Tookes Brings The Heat In Plunging, Curve-Hugging One-Piece

Jasmine Tookes is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely crazy over the display.

On Tuesday, August 27, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her impressive following on the social media platform with a trio of sexy, summertime snaps that have quickly gained recognition. The photos were from the babe’s recent trip to the Amangiri Resort in Utah — a place she expressed longing to return to in the caption of her post, and fans could easily see why. The stunning landscape and breathtaking beauty of the area was very much on display in the trio of snaps, but that wasn’t the only thing that Jasmine’s 3.7 million followers noticed.

The 28-year-old also showed off every inch of her flawless bikini body in the sizzling photos, as she wore nothing more than a black one-piece bathing suit during the shoot. She kicked off the upload by showing off a full-frontal view of her barely-there ensemble, which clung tight to her famous curves to highlight her hourglass silhouette. The swimwear also featured a daringly low-cut neckline that exposed an insane amount of cleavage — and her fans were hardly phased by the NSFW display. Also included in the upload was a look at the backside of Jasmine’s itty-bitty swimwear, and the view certainly did not disappoint. Her bathing suit’s cheeky design left her curvy booty nearly completely bare as she strutted across a stone walkway, and her long, toned legs earned some attention as well.

Of course, Jasmine made sure to accessorize her minuscule ensemble with tons of bling. She added two thick chain choker necklaces and a gold bangle, as well as a pair of oversized hoop earrings. She completed the look by wearing her dark tresses down in loose, natural waves, and sported a gorgeous makeup look that let her striking feature shine.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her latest upload with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped nearly 50,000 times after just two hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You really are flawless,” one person wrote, while another called Jasmine a “goddess.”

“You always find a way to kill me with your beauty,” commented a third.

Loading...

Jasmine has hardly been shy about sharing her sexy bikini snaps this summer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe wowed her followers again recently as she posed by the beach in a barely-there mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination and drove her fans absolutely wild.