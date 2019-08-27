‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Layne Standing On Her Own Ahead Of First Birthday

Chelsea Houska is a mom to three kids. She occasionally takes to social media to share family updates with her fans. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of her youngest child, daughter Layne, standing up on her own. The video comes just three days before Layne will celebrate her first birthday.

In the video, Layne is sitting on the floor and then stands up all on her own. In the background, Chelsea says “Yay!” and Layne starts clapping.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea shared a video of Layne taking some steps two weeks ago.

On August 29, Layne will be one year old. However, Layne isn’t the only one celebrating a birthday on that day. August 29 is also Chelsea’s birthday. The mom of three will turn 28 years old on Thursday.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on reality television for nearly a decade. She was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. Following the show, she started sharing her life on Teen Mom 2. Over the years, fans have followed her ups and downs. She started dating Cole DeBoer in 2015 and the two married in October 2016. The following year, they welcomed their son Watson and also had a second wedding. They had daughter Layne one year later.

Although they are taking care of three kids, Chelsea has hinted that there may be more kids in the future. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this year Chelsea was asked by a fan during an Instagram question and answer session if she wanted to have more kids. The reality show star replied, “Yes!”

Loading...

While it sounds like Chelsea wants to have more kids in the future, she has a lot of other things going on in her life as well. She recently collaborated with Itzy Ritzy to release diaper bags, stroller caddies, and other items that parents can use.

Chelsea will return to television next month when Teen Mom 2 returns for an all-new season. The show, which has typically aired on Monday nights in the past, will now be moving to Tuesday nights. Chelsea and her family will be featured on the show again along with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 on MTV.