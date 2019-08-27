‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 28: Shauna Visits Flo In Jail

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 28 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will be traumatized after visiting her daughter in jail. Shauna will get a stiff dose of reality when she sees Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) behind bars, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo is awaiting trial after Detective Alex Sanchez arrested her for fraud and kidnapping. The former croupier posed as Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) expressed an interest in adopting her. She and Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) are facing criminal charges that could see them doing some serious time.

Flo always wanted to come clean. B&B fans know that part of the reason Flo never told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter was alive was that her mother advised her against it. Shauna did not want Flo to tell them the truth because she feared that the Logans would turn against Flo and she would lose everything she had gained since coming to Los Angeles. Ironically, Flo has lost everything, including her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) expressed his surprise that Flo did not make bail. It seems as if he thinks that the court should have granted the first-time offender bail. However, it appears as if Flo could be a high flight risk.

Shauna will visit her daughter in jail. Of course, she already feels guilty for her role in urging Flo to keep quiet. As the Logan sisters pointed out to Shauna, if Flo had come forward, she would not be facing a lengthy sentence. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it will be a shock for Shauna when she sees Flo in jail and realize that her own actions helped put her there.

After reassuring Flo, Shauna will realize that she needs to help her daughter get out of jail. She knows that Flo won’t be able to survive behind bars. Shauna will then approach her longtime friend, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer), for help. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will beg Quinn to come to her daughter’s aid. Quinn has always been fond of Flo, and Shauna hopes that she will agree. However, will Quinn still feel the same way about Flo after Shauna tells her the ugly truth?

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.