Tammy Gibson, Louisiana School Bus Driver, Arrested For DWI While Driving Kids To School

A teenager who was in the bus called 911 to report the driver's erratic driving.

A Louisiana school bus driver has been arrested for DWI (driving while intoxicated) after a teenage passenger and a parent both called 911 to report the driver’s erratic behavior, Lake Charles’ KPLC-TV reports.

On Tuesday morning, at about 7:00 a.m., an unidentified 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that the driver of his bus was driving erratically, swerving all over the road and running stop signs. At about the same time, a parent also called 911, saying that her child had texted her that their school bus driver was running stop signs and driving into ditches.

At about 7:16 a.m., police caught up to the school bus and detained the driver, identified as 60-year-old Tammy Gibson. After an investigation, Gibson was arrested and charged with DWI with Child Endangerment, as well as reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Beauregard Parish School Superintendent Tim Cooley said that the district is aware of the incident and is conducting an investigation. He also confirms that the children were all taken to school safely. He did not specify how that happened.

As of this writing, Gibson’s bond is still pending.

Parents across the country trust that, when their children are taken to school on a school bus, they are in the capable hands of safety-conscious professionals. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

A DeRidder school bus driver has been arrested this morning for DWI, according to DeRidder Police. https://t.co/POMvy0kBuN — KPLC (@KPLC7News) August 27, 2019

In fact, stories of school bus drivers being taken downtown for driving while intoxicated, with children in the vehicle, happen somewhat routinely.

Loading...

For example, in May, as Dallas-Ft. Worth’s KTVT reported at the time, Houston-area school bus driver Linda Godejohn was arrested for impaired driving after several passengers called 911 from inside the bus. According to a follow-up Houston Chronicle report, Godejohn allegedly had several controlled substances in her blood at the time.

Similarly, as Rochester’s WHAM-TV reported in February, East Irondequoit Central School District school bus driver Anderson Hollins was arrested for a variety of crimes after he was allegedly deemed to have been driving drunk while transporting several students on his school bus.

Similar arrests have taken place in Illinois, Missouri, and Florida in the past year alone, just to name a few.

And it’s not just driving-related crimes that school bus drivers have been accused of. In a particularly heinous case out of Florida, as Tampa’s WFLA-TV reports, Ernest Williams was arrested for sexual battery of a minor girl, and another minor female also accused him of a similar crime. It’s unclear if either of the girls were passengers on his bus.