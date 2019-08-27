Find Out If Bethenny Frankel Consulted Boyfriend Paul Bernon Before Quitting ‘RHONY’

Bethenny Frankel has been dating the film producer for about a year.

Did Bethenny Frankel enlist the help of her boyfriend, film producer Paul Bernon, in regard to her decision to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to People magazine, Frankel’s announcement about the end of her run on the Bravo TV reality series was a “sudden decision” for the Skinnygirl mogul, and when it came to consulting her boyfriend, she reportedly did no such thing. Instead, an insider revealed, Frankel listened to her heart and decided to cut ties with Bravo TV on her own.

“She’s feeling very emotional about it, but knows that you can only win at life when you swing big,” the source said.

Frankel and Bernon have spent tons of time with one another this summer, and weeks ago, they traveled to Europe for what appeared to be a romantic getaway ahead of the start of production on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12. Then, after returning to the Big Apple and doing some major thinking about her future with the reality show, she reportedly left her co-stars feeling a bit “lost.”

Frankel also stunned the majority of her production team, who reportedly believed that she would be returning to film on the new episodes.

“Usually before a season, these women have some idea what the next few months will look like based on the dynamics of the group, but this has left everyone a bit lost,” a source said.

After deciding to leave her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel said in a statement that she was excited to move on from Bravo TV and was ready to explore the next chapter of her life.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” Frankel shared.

Earlier this year, Frankel inked a deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett, and soon, she could be seen starring on a new show, or shows. She is also expected to do some work behind-the-scenes on her potentially upcoming programs. However, when it comes to her specific plans, no new shows have been announced quite yet, and it is unclear when production could begin.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is expected to air sometime early next year on Bravo TV.