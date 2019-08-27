Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Challenges Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 28 reveals that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will challenge his wife. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will try to convince her husband that the fall was an accident. But Ridge won’t buy her excuses, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge is terrified that he will lose his son. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is currently in a coma after he fell off the cliff at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Ridge was just in time to see Brooke confront Thomas when he arrived at the cliff house. She yanked her daughter from Thomas, and yelled, “Get away from her!” She then pushed Thomas who fell backward off the ledge. Ridge ran to his unconscious son who barely had a pulse. There is no doubt in Ridge’s mind that Brooke intentionally pushed Thomas over the edge.

When they arrived at the hospital, Ridge was frantic when they were told that Thomas’ condition was serious. He knew that his son was fighting for his life and he felt helpless as he watched the doctors do everything to keep him alive. Ridge was also furious at Brooke who kept saying that it was an accident.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will challenge Brooke’s story. He doesn’t believe that she accidentally pushed his son off a cliff. But Brooke will insist that she was only trying to defend Hope. Brooke thought that Thomas was getting physical with Hope and that he was trying to intimidate her. In reality, Thomas was actually apologizing for all the pain that he had caused her.

Ridge does not believe Brooke. She has been very vocal about her dislike for Thomas’ actions and he may point that out. Brooke did not trust Thomas and was trying to locate him just before the accident.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge wants Brooke to take ownership of her actions. She pushed the designer, but may not have intended for him to fall off the cliff. Although Brooke may be able to justify her actions, her lack of remorse infuriates Ridge.

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage has weathered many storms, but it remains to be seen whether they will survive this crisis. Brooke really needs Thomas to wake up or else her marriage could be at stake.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.