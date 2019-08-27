NFL Trade Rumors: Jadaveon Clowney On The Block And The Teams Who Could Trade For Him

The beast of a linebacker could still end up on another team before the season starts.

Despite the fact that his rookie season was shortened to just four games, Jadaveon Clowney is one of the most dominant linebackers in the NFL. He has upped his sack numbers, picked up his game in the turnover department, and continued to improve with each game. There have been rumors for months that the Houston Texans had him on the trade block, but what is the truth behind it all and what teams are in the hunt for him?

The rumors officially started around four or five months ago, and things have been up and down on Clowney since that time. On Saturday, the Sporting News reported that the Texans’ standout was going to be traded within 24-48 hours, but it is now Tuesday afternoon and that hasn’t happened.

Clowney is still playing without a contract, and he would need to sign the tender before the team trades him. Yet, there’s nothing saying a trade will actually happen. That hasn’t stopped the rumors from picking up steam and changing almost every single day with new teams being added and others dropping out of the race.

Some reports have linked the Philadelphia Eagles to this whole rumor mill and believed they would go after Clowney if the Texans officially put him on the block. Bleeding Green Nation has decided to squash that and says that the powers that be in Philly don’t see him as someone fitting into their cap or culture situations.

Are the Eagles going to trade for Jadeveon Clowney? https://t.co/Y9PS9lca5R — BleedingGreenNation (@BleedingGreen) August 27, 2019

Two other teams are reportedly in the chase, though, and they’re both in the AFC East. NJ.com is reporting that the New York Jets and New England Patriots are both seeking a talented pass rusher who would immediately improve their defense if Clowney landed on it.

Loading...

New England obviously needs help in the pass rush and Jadaveon Clowney is one of those “risk chances” that Bill Belichick really likes. It would not be surprising to see the Pats bring in someone with a big name, big game, and someone who could be the difference between the playoffs and a return to the Super Bowl.

The New York Jets aren’t bad on offense at all, but they could use some help on defense. It’s all speculation at this time, though, and with Clowney not actually on the block, who knows what could happen?

As recently as this week, Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien simply replied with “I don’t know” when asked about the status of Jadaveon Clowney. He has a tender on the table which he could sign for $15.967 million, but he still hasn’t decided to do that and his name keeps popping up in trade rumors. Only time will tell what’s going to happen with Clowney, but for now, it seems to be an issue that is standing still.