Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Rocks Plunging White Swim Top During Morning Stretches

Devin Brugman is proving yet again that there’s never a bad time to wear a bikini.

On Tuesday, August 27, the swimwear designer slipped into a sexy bikini top from her brand Monday Swimwear — though she wasn’t sporting the piece on the beach or by the pool. Instead, the babe rocked the sexy number for her morning stretches, and took to her Instagram account to show off her wake-up routine in a duo of sizzling snaps that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The first photo of the set caught Devin outside under the morning sun and mid-stretch, with her toned arms raised high above her head and a blissful look across her face. As noted in the caption of her post, she was wearing the white Aruba top from her swimwear line — and certainly did the piece justice. The bikini number left very little to the imagination thanks to its plunging neckline exposing an insane amount of cleavage to the babe’s 1.3 million Instagram followers, and a swipe to the second photo of the set provided for an even bustier display. The thick band of the number wrapped tight around her torso to accentuate her slender frame and rock-hard abs, which peeked out ever so slightly in the photos. Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, Devin opted for the Tahiti Pant to complete her look, which highlighted her trim waist.

Devin added a bit of bling to her revealing, all-white ensemble with a pair of delicate gold earrings. She appeared to still have a bit of bedhead, as her brunette locks were worn in beachy waves that fell messily around her face. The beauty also sported a full face of makeup, which consisted of a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the swimsuit designer went insane for the latest look at her impressive bikini body. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up over 5,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your body is beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was “seriously a goddess.”

“You look terrific,” commented a third.

This is only the latest display of Devin’s killer curves. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her rocking a different ensemble from the Monday Swimwear collection — this time, a sexy black bikini that clung tight to her curvaceous silhouette, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.