‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Sets Instagram On Fire In Curve-Hugging Blue Dress

It’s safe to say that Camille Kostek looks good in just about anything that she puts on her body.

Over the past few weeks, the girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski has been strutting her stuff for the camera and sharing a number of insanely sexy shots for her loyal fans. The blond bombshell has posed for some high-profile spreads like Sports Illustrated, and she is becoming one of the most well-known models on the planet. In the most recent photo that was shared on her social media page, Kostek sizzles in a little blue dress.

In the gorgeous new post, the model shares side-by-side photos of herself while clad in the same beautiful outfit. The photo on the left shows Camille striking a pose in front of a red step-and-repeat as she puts one hand on her hip and the other at her side. She’s all smiles for the shot, wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as a face full of fresh and beautiful makeup.

To go along with her flawless face and hair, Camille also dons an incredibly sexy outfit — a curve-hugging blue dress. The NSFW outfit fits Camille like a glove, clinging to every single one of her curves and hitting just below the knee. She completes the hot look with a pair of strappy, white heels. The photo on the right is very similar to the other, only this time the model makes a funny face for the camera.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’re already earning the beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. While some fans commented on the post to let Camille know that she looks amazing, countless others gushed over the photo because they loved her outfit.

“Love love love this dress on you Camille!! Almost as bright as your personality,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“YASSS GIRL!! Truly a shining bright light in so many lives!” another Instagram user raved.

“Such a beauty!! I hope to make the next one,” another follower commented with a star emoji. “I’d love to hear advice from you!!”

In the past, the model has opened up about her relationship to Fox News with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and how he has been very supportive of her career.

“Yes, my boyfriend is Gronkowski, but it would feel good to have support from any guy I’d be dating,” Kostek told the outlet. “There’s no point in being a relationship if the two of you don’t support one another.”

They sound like a great match.