‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Lets Leah Messer Wear Her Jacket, Says They’re ‘Officially A Couple’

Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry not only appear together on the hit MTV reality show, but they are also good friends. The two often hang out together when not appearing on the reality show and their close friendship has sparked some rumors about the two dating.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two moms attended the MTV VMA Awards together on Monday night. Both shared photos of their fun time together and fans started to question if perhaps these two were more than friends. Later in the night, Kailyn shared a photo to Twitter that showed Leah and Kail together outside according to Hollywood Life.

Leah was wearing Kailyn’s jacket and Kail wrote with the photo, “When she’s cold, give her your jacket.”

The two seemed to play along with the rumors as Kail took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Leah sitting on a hotel bed with food and wrote, “Is this our first date?”

Hollywood Life reports that on Monday night, Kailyn shared a mirror selfie of herself with Leah and wrote, “We’re officially a couple.” With the photo, she included a link to an article that talked about the girl’s close friendship, but didn’t actually confirm that the two are a couple.

Leah commented on the photo saying, “I mean girl you know I love you.”

Loading...

Fans commenting on the photo couldn’t tell if the two were being serious or if they are just playing along with the rumors that have been circulating for months. Earlier this year, the two traveled to Costa Rica together. Both shared pictures of their fun times together and fans speculated that the two were dating.

Leah and Kailyn are really good friends and even took another vacation together this year. In July, Leah and her three daughters traveled to Hawaii with Kailyn and her three sons. The two moms and their kids spent some time together and pictures posted by both reality show stars showed that everyone had a great time.

Both Leah and Kailyn have been sharing their lives together for nearly a decade and they will be retuning to Teen Mom 2 next month. The show is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 10 and will include long-time cast members Leah and Kailyn along with Chelsea Houska. Briana DeJesus, who has been on the show since 2017 will also be returning as well as new mom Jade Cline.