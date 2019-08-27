‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Hailey Clauson’s Topless Snap Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown

Like many, Hailey Clauson is not ready for summer to end. As the weather starts to get cooler, the beauty is keeping the spirit of the warm season alive on her Instagram page with a seriously sexy new bikini snap that is sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The new addition to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshell’s account was shared on Tuesday, August 27 and has quickly gained attention from her 539,000 followers on the social media platform. The upload included a photo from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, and provided her fans an up-close and personal look at her flawless bikini body that was left exposed almost in its entirety.

Hailey got pulses racing with her nearly-nude photo that is sending Instagram into an absolute meltdown. The 24-year-old was captured crouching down with her knees bent up to her chest and staring off into the distance with a sensual look on her face, but it was her topless display that really got her fans going. The profile view of the stunner striking her pose left an insane amount of cleavage and sideboob well within eyesight, as her long, toned legs were the only thing providing any coverage to the exposed area. A glimpse of Hailey’s trim midsection and abs were also very much in view, while the corner of the frame saw a small hint of the waistband of her bikini bottoms to confirm that she hadn’t gone completely nude in the sexy shot.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl completed her look by wearing her blonde locks in a loose bun, with several tresses falling out of the updo around her face. She also sported a stunning makeup look that consisted of a light red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It didn’t take long for Hailey’s fans to take note of the risque new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the racy snap has already racked up more than 2,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Sexy thang,” one person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

Others simply used emoji to express their love for the snap, with many opting for the flame emoticon.

Hailey is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her putting on a leggy display in black lingerie — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.