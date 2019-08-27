Jasmine Sanders Rocks The Tiniest Green Bikini In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Jasmine Sanders loves to be in a bikini, and her Instagram following loves seeing her wear them.

On Tuesday, August 27, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model gave her fans exactly what they wanted when she yet again showed off her impressive bikini body in a sizzling double Instagram update that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The duo of photos captured Jasmine striking a set of poses as she walked through the doorway of what was possibly a hotel room to step out onto the balcony and looked more than ready to spend a fun, relaxing day in the sun.

Jasmine got pulses racing as she showed off her famous curves in a minuscule green-and-white checkered bikini that left very little to the imagination. In the first photo, the model was turned to the side as she made her way outside, revealing the dangerously cheeky nature of her swimwear that left her famous booty as well as her long, toned legs nearly completely on display. While most of the babe’s tiny bikini bottoms were actually out of sight in the photo, what her fans could see was its thin, stringy waistband that was tied in a delicate bow high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

A swipe to the second photo of the set gave the bombshell’s 3.5 million Instagram followers what they were looking for — a full-frontal view of her flawless figure in the tiny swimwear. Jasmine’s new pose in the shot exposed the daringly small bikini top she sported for the day, which barely contained her voluptuous assets. The number’s wide neckline provided an eyeful of cleavage as the model posed for the camera, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. They were also treated to a glimpse of the stunner’s chiseled abs and flat midsection, which she recently revealed were in part a result of cutting out alcohol, soda, and pasta.

It wasn’t long before fans of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year began showering her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the new post has already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Just wow,” a third person simply commented on the post.

This is hardly the first time that the blonde bombshell has shown off her impressive figure. Over the weekend, Jasmine revealed her diet changes in an Instagram post that included a close-up look of her rocking a barely-there leopard-print bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.