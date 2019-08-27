Disney Releases First Look Inside Of Rise Of The Resistance At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The second attraction doesn't open until later this year, but it is going to be incredible.

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in Disneyland Park and on August 29, 2019, the east coast version will open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With the opening of the epic new land, only one of the two attractions is open from the start and that is Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. In a few months time, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will make its debut. Disney has now released an amazing first look inside of the attraction.

Smuggler’s Run has already proven to be a success as it takes guests and places them inside of the cockpit of the galaxy’s most famous ship. It is a true E-Ticket attraction and one that has brought about much praise from all those who have dared take over the controls of that hunk of junk.

The second attraction will be called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and it will be a different type of ride, but just as epic. Guests will be placed right in the middle of a battle that sees the First Order taking on the Resistance and you simply have to hope that you’ve joined the right side.

On Tuesday morning, Disney Parks Blog released a first look image inside of Rise of the Resistance and, well, you’d better be prepared for a fight. The First Order is bringing the big guns and plenty of back-up to make sure they aren’t pushed back.

Here's your first look inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge! https://t.co/VWMu6nNLaf pic.twitter.com/RMoegJm37G — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 27, 2019

Guests jumping on board for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will join forces with the Resistance as they depart Batuu for the fight. For those who aren’t yet in the know, Batuu is the name of the planet that now resides in both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World.

Upon leaving Batuu, guests will meet General Leia Organa at a secret rendezvous point, but a Star Destroyer from the First Order has other plans. You are captured and brought before Kylo Ren and a massive horde of Stormtroopers who plan to find out the secret plans of the Resistance.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is going to be one of the largest attractions that Disney has ever created with a massive show building, a Star Destroyer hangar bay, and two full-size AT-AT walkers. Let’s not forget about the TIE Fighter and more Stormtroopers than you can shake a lightsaber at.

The new attraction will open on December 5, 2019, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and on January 17, 2020, in Disneyland Park. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has already been an incredible success and Rise of the Resistance is simply going to make it even better.