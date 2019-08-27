Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Pour On The PDA At VMAs After-Party Pictures

Last night at the MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus attended the after-party with her new girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. Cryus recently began dating Carter after her breakup with her husband of seven months, Liam Hemsworth.

According to a report from Cosmopolitan, Cryus performed a stripped-down version of her breakup song “Slide Away” during the show last night. The Inquisitr reported that Cyrus and Carter kissed right before the pop star went on set. The two, however, did not walk the red carpet together amidst Cryus’s headline-making divorce.

However, Cyrus and Carter held hands when they went to an after-party with Tish Cyrus. Miley showed off her washboard abs in stylishly ripped boyfriend style, light wash jeans, which she paired with a simple white cropped top. Cyrus topped her outfit with a tan patterned, button-up shirt, which she wore open. The singer perched a brown fedora complete with a feather atop her wavy blonde hair. She carried a black bag, and she accessorized the look with a cuff around her wrist and a variety of necklaces and chains. Black boots finished the country rocker’s look.

Meanwhile, Carter wore her blonde hair straight. She also wore a white T-shirt, which she paired with a slightly darker wash, slimmer cut jeans. An open houndstooth blazer and comfy tennis shoes completed Carter’s casual look.

Vogue reported that Cyrus and Carter matched as they stepped out together after the VMAs. However, each woman offered her unique take on jeans and a plain white tee. It also looks like they might have shared their light pink lip color.

Recently, Hemsworth filed for divorce from his wife of seven months due to “irreconcilable differences.” In her performance last night, Cyrus changed the lyrics from “we’re grown-up” to “I’m grown-up,” which may have been a nod to the way she’s changed since her marriage to Hemsworth. The two decided to tie the knot after the California wildfires last year, and it looks like they weren’t able to make things work after saying “I do” in an intimate ceremony. The former Hannah Montana star’s VMA performance last night marked a significant change from her previous times on the stage during the event.

Although Cyrus appears happy with Carter, she was reportedly disappointed about splitting with Hemsworth.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a source told People. “What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”