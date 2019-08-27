La La Anthony Slays In Leopard-Print Bikini Top And Instagram Thinks She Looks Like A Snack

La La Anthony is proving that leopard prints suit her. The Power actress and television personality may have made recent headlines for joining the Kardashians in the Bahamas, but La La can make a headline all on her own. The 36-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend for a little selfie time, with the platform loving the image.

La La’s photo was a close-up. The star was looking stunning and sexy in a tight leopard-print bikini top that boasted more than just an animal-print finish. The upper was piped in a hot pink shade, with the electric hues perfectly offsetting the main motifs. La La appeared to be lying back on a couch – while the setting was low-frills, there was an element of glam to the snap due to the star’s makeup. La La’s features had been attractively enhanced with pink blush, glowing bronzer, and highlighter, with dark eye makeup adding a smokey effect.

La La posed for her selfie with a little direct eye contact – while she didn’t crack a smile, her beauty was more than evident. A fun caption hinted to the star’s wild side, with a crown emoji suggesting that she’s a bit of a Girl Boss.

Instagram is absolutely loving it. La La’s snap racked up over 309,000 likes, with more than 3,600 fans taking to the post’s comments section.

“Fine ting,” one fan wrote with an alien emoji.

“Ahhhhhh so gorgeous!!!” was another comment.

“Wow beautiful” also flattered the star.

Comments may largely have come from members of the general public, but this update seemed noticed by the celebrity world, too. Khloe Kardashian left La La a string of alien emoji, with the post itself also receiving likes from model Emily Ratajkowski, America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, plus Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer. Of course, La La’s close friend Kim Kardashian left a like.

La La made major headlines this month for appearing in a social media image with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The photo showing La La with 38-year-old Kim and 35-year-old Khloe was a popular one on Instagram, with fans definitely digging the movie-themed caption. The KKW Beauty founder may largely hang out with her famous sisters, but Kim is equally known for her long-term friendships. This, in itself, is seen by virtue of Kim appearing with longtime friend Larsa Pippen and BFF “Food God” Jonathan Cheban. Both have made appearances on the family’s hit E! show.

La La has 9.3 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should give her account a follow.