Two Men Arrested In The 2018 Robbery Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley And Husband PK’s Beverly Hills House

Dorit Kemsley's home was robbed in June 2018.

Two men have been arrested and charged with burglary after allegedly robbing a number of celebrity homes in Los Angeles, including the Beverly Hills home of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

According to a report from Radar Online, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has revealed that realtor Jason Emil Yaselli and Benjamin Eitan Ackerman were recently charged with a number of crimes, including money laundering, first-degree residential burglary, and identity theft.

The two men reportedly robbed the Kemsleys in June 2018 and also targeted the homes of Usher and Adam Lambert.

“From December 2016 through August 2018, Yaselli allegedly encouraged Ackerman to steal luxury items from 14 homes, sell them and use the proceeds to make payments on Yaselli’s credit card,” the criminal complaint claimed.

Ackerman has pled not guilty to the pending charges against him.

According to the District Attorney, Ackerman and Yaselli are facing a maximum sentence of 31 years and 8 months.

As fans of Bravo TV may recall, Kemsley and her husband were featured on an episode of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles earlier this year as they attempted to sell their home for $8 million and hosted an open house. However, at the end of the January episode, a message revealed that their property was burglarized just two weeks later and taken off the market.

Loading...

Prior to the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles episode, the Kemsley’s home was featured on a number of episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Months after the episode aired, the Kemsleys, who have not yet sold the Beverly Hills home, moved into a $6.75 million mansion in The Valley, near where their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reside, but are said to be renting their new property.

Kemsley and her husband joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s seventh season in 2016 and during Season 9, they were caught in the midst of drama after being accused of abandoning an animal they adopted from Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. As fans will recall, Vanderpump was accused of leaking the negative information about the couple and ultimately quit the series after production on Season 9 wrapped.

Kemsley and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.