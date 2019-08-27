Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Tiny Romper Alongside Inspirational Message To Her Instagram Followers

Dolly Castro has earned over six million Instagram followers with her chic and sensual posts in which she shows off her enviable body in a variety of different outfits and swimsuits. Typically taking to the photo-sharing site dressed in an ultra-tight workout outfit to spread her fitness and diet wisdom to her fans, the Nicaraguan fitness model decided to go in a different direction and get her followers’ pulses racing on Monday with a tiny romper that put her busty chest on full display.

In the image, the 35-year-old is featured posing in a white romper that includes a large, shiny black belt cinched around her waist and shows off her enviable curves. The open, collared neckline plunges down the model’s chest, giving viewers a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The short shorts stop at the top of Dolly’s thighs, revealing her sculpted legs and curvy hips.

The model stands with one hand on her hip as she gazes off towards a distant point. Her long, brunette tresses spill in waves around her face and down her back while she dons a full face of makeup, including bronze eye shadow, black-lined eyes, thick lashes, and pink lips. She accessorizes with long, dangling earrings that have the word Chanel written in silver letters, a gold bracelet, and her enormous diamond wedding ring.

In the caption of the snap, Dolly sends an inspirational message to her followers, something she typically does in her Instagram posts. This time, she tells them that they are being presented with two choices — to either evolve or repeat, deciding not to expand further on the slightly cryptic message. She also tells her fans that her outfit is from Pretty Little Thing — some of her followers tend to ask where the model buys her clothes, so she often adds the designer or shop name in the caption.

Dolly’s 6.3 million followers showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post, calling her “stunning,” “beautiful,” and “sexy.”

“You look ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji and black heart in their comment.

“Amen to that babe,” another follower commented in response to the fitness guru’s inspirational caption.

Loading...

“The queen is here so gorgeous,” one other fan chimed in, adding several red heart emoji to emphasize their message.

Several of the model’s followers expanded on her caption, adding their own thoughts on how they’ve learned the same lesson and making jokes in reference to Dolly.

“Evolve of course, that’s the only way to keep up with you Gorgeous!” a social media user joked.