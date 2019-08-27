Selena Gomez Breaks Instagram Silence & Stuns In Cowboy Hat & Hot Dress While Posing With Pal Kacey Musgraves

Selena Gomez is breaking her week-long Instagram silence with a stunning new post.

As those who follow Selena on social media know, the singer does not use the platform as much as many of her other celebrity counterparts — posting just a few times a month, if that. She’s amassed a following of over 155 million-plus fans and she shares a mix of photos from her work life and personal life. Gomez’s last post came a week ago but she delighted fans with a more recent photo last night. In the new post, Selena shared three new photos from Kacey Musgraves’ Los Angeles concert.

In the first photo in the series, the two ladies appear to be posing backstage. Selena puts one hand in the air and the other behind Kacey in the fun-filled shot. The songstress makes a kissy face into the camera, wearing her short, dark tresses down and straight. Selena also dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and red lipstick. While clad in a blue dress and matching blue cowboy hat, Gomez definitely looks the part of a cowgirl.

Next to her sits Kacey, who also puts one arm in the air for the shot. She closes her eyes, wearing a face full of makeup including eyeshadow, blush, and gloss. The country superstar wears her long, dark locks down and curled and looks beautiful in a leopard print dress. In the next two photos in the deck, Selena shares behind-the-scenes shots of herself and a few friends rocking cowboy hats once again as they appear to be enjoying the show.

In the caption of the image, Selena gushes over what an amazing evening that she had. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Selena a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 1 million likes in addition to 22,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Gomez know she looks gorgeous while countless others let her know that they are also fans of Kacey’s. A few more simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Selena Looking Amazing,” one fan commented with two heart-eye emoji.

“I love you so much babe,” another follower raved.

“The love of my life,” one more chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

Kacey has yet to post a photo of her famous visitor on her own Instagram page but judging by the image that was posted on Gomez’s account, a good time was certainly had by all.