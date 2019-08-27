Anastasiya Kvitko Lets It All Hang Out In Thong Latex Getup

Anastasiya Kvitko heated things up on Instagram Tuesday when she updated her account with a racy photo that showed her baring her bottom in a wild latex outfit.

In the sexy double post, the Russian bombshell wore a gray, skin-tight latex thong one-piece that featured cutouts in the sexiest places. One cutout was in the back, and the other cutout was in front, just below Kvitko’s voluptuous chest. The getup had long sleeves, and she paired the look with a pair of tan-colored belted thigh-high boots for a dominatrix-style vibe. Kvitko wore a full face of flawlessly-applied makeup.

One photo was shot from the side. Kvitko propped one knee on the arm of a chair, which gave followers a nice view of her full, round booty. The shot also gave viewers a peek of underboob, as the bodysuit she wore hardly covered her breasts. Her long hair fell down over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look. The second snap showed the beauty overlooking a balcony. She stood with her back to the camera, showing off her world-famous derrière and slim waist. She turned her head toward the camera and gave it a seductive look.

Kvitko asked her followers which photo they preferred, and many told her they loved both of the cheeky shots. The post was definitely a hit. Within an hour of going live, it racked up over 43,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Both are dope but 2 is just too good at this rate you are going to break the internet for sure,” one admirer told her.

Kvitko is well-known for her risqué photos, and in many of them, she wears clothing that barely covers her assets. But she seems to know exactly what her fans like to see. Her following has grown to 10.1 million from 4.4 million in 2016, according to The Mirror.

The news outlet reported that the stunner’s figure measures 38 by 25 by 42, which is why she is often referred to as the Russian Kim Kardashian. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kvitko said she did not necessarily like being compared to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but understood why people made the comparison, per The Mirror.

Loading...

Kvitko claimed that her body is natural and the result of spending time in the gym. She said the only surgery she has undergone was an appendectomy.

Fans wanting to see what Kvitko will model next can follow her Instagram account.