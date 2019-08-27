Royal Split: Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Charity Erases Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Names

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been slowly drifting apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the latest news out of Kensington Palace seems to really put a nail in the coffin of the royal couples’ relationship.

According to People, Kate and William officially changed the name of their charity to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, removing all mention of Harry and Meghan.

Originally when it was founded in 2009 by William, Kate, and Harry, the foundation was called The Royal Foundation. It changed after Harry and Meghan married to The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The change comes after Harry and Meghan famously decided to move out of Kensington Palace where Kate and William are based. Instead of working out of the palace, Meghan and Harry moved their headquarters into Buckingham Palace, where the Queen lives.

The couple also moved to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage in order to get a little distance for their growing family.

Finally, in July, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to set up their own charity separate from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan and Harry announced last month that they were creating their own charity, called The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Now, with their name removed from the original charity, the split is complete, and the event adds fuel to the fire that many royal watchers see as evidence that the two couples aren’t able to get along.

Loading...

“Both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together,” the palace announced. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

An insider emphasized that the split, however bad it may look, is just a part of the process of establishing the two separate foundations.

“A review of The Royal Foundation is something that had previously been announced,” said a palace source. “This is part of [the couples’] diverging paths, which hastened a look at the foundation.”

Reportedly, the couples split their charities because they have different ways of approaching their work, and because Harry and William have different obligations when it comes to charity, so the move made good business sense.