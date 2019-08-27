Sommer Ray Scoops Out Mango In Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Sommer Ray is back in a bikini. The fitness model doesn’t update her social media while exclusively wearing swimwear, but given how great this girl looks in a bikini, it’s little surprise that many of Sommer’s updates see her rocking one.

Sommer’s Monday Instagram update featured her signature swimwear, plus a slightly unusual addition from some fruit. The photo showed the brunette beauty seated on a stone step and looking downward as she scooped out flesh from a mango. Food-centric as this update may have been, it was definitely ticking boxes on the body-flaunting front. The 22-year-old was rocking a dangerously tiny bikini in a copper shade, with a barely-there, stringy bottom proving just as risque as the crisscrossed and cleavage-flaunting top. Of course, with Sommer, the delivery is never vulgar. This sensation seems to have the ability to pull off even the skimpiest outfits, with many a sexy thong appearing on her feed.

Sommer didn’t offer any eye contact in this photo – rather, the artsy finish saw the star fully focused on her healthy snack. It even got a mention on her caption, with the model asking her followers what their favorite “fruit” is.

With 22.1 million Instagram followers, Sommer isn’t a celebrity whose social media updates go unnoticed. This one managed to rack up over 597,000 likes in the space of 20 hours. The same time frame brought over 4,880 fans into the comments section. Clearly, Sommer’s grip on social media is alive and well.

With a business to her name and a social media following that’s climbing with each passing day, it’s not surprising that this star is beginning to get noticed by major magazines. Earlier this year, Sommer was profiled by Paper Mag, with fans learning a little more about her life.

The star spoke of her career in general, although there was a focus on online activity. Sommer was asked what her earliest memory of the internet was.

“I used to use Instagram as a photo editor when it first came out, like put the filters on my photos, but I wouldn’t post anything,” she said.

Sommer was also asked how she relaxes.

“Baths lol, I love baths with epsom salts and lavender essential oil. It’s really the most relaxing thing for me. It’s my therapy, I can sit in there for hours,” she replied.

Sommer’s Instagram following now includes celebrities as well as members of the general public. She is followed by actress Bella Thorne, plus new Teen Mom OG face Mackenzie McKee.