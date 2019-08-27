Cassie Randolph Speaks Out After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Diss Colton Underwood’s Kissing Skills

'The Bachelor' star's technique is roasted by three of his exes.

Colton Underwood is a not a cast member on this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, but that didn’t make him immune from being roasted on the ABC dating show. On the current season of the summertime spinoff, the former Bachelor star’s kissing skills were called into question by three of his rejected ladies, and they all agreed his lip-lock technique is the worst.

According to Us Weekly, Bachelor in Paradise cast member Derek Peth questioned three of Colton’s exes — Caitlin Clemmens, Sydney Lotuaco, and Tayshia Adams — about their worst kissing experience and they all agreed that Colton was the worst kisser they’ve ever encountered.

Tayshia later elaborated as she teased that the virgin Bachelor star’s kissing technique improved by the time she got to Fantasy Suite week with him.

“Yeah, not gonna lie. But he got better by the end of the season … I think I’m a good teacher,” she said.

After kissing Derek, Tayshia later threw shade at Colton with an updated review, per CinemaBlend.

“He’s a better kisser than Colton, so I feel like I’ve already upgraded.”

But Colton’s final Bachelor pick, Cassie Randolph, defended her man. After Demi Burnett tweet that she thought “Coco” was a good kisser, Cassie responded to agree and added that her opinion is really all that matters.

Cassie went a step further and called Colton a “good” kisser in a sweet GIF of the two of them locking lips, which you can see below.

Same????????‍♀️ Still do and I guess that’s all that matters???? https://t.co/Emj8rJHL30 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

kiss me dammit you good kisser you pic.twitter.com/MAq74XxH33 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

Several fans commented to note that Colton was probably just saving all of his “good” kisses for Cassie. And perhaps the Bachelor in Paradise ladies are just salty because at least some of them cried when Colton sent them home without a rose.

Still, this isn’t the first time Colton’s kissing skills have been scrutinized. When his season of The Bachelor premiered in January, his heavy tongue use spawned a ton of memes after he made out with several women in the premiere episode alone.

The #bachelor is a #tongue monster,” tweeted Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville.

At the time, Colton’s virginity was also a hot topic. The 27-year-old Legacy Foundation founder had been vocal about his decision to wait until he was in love to be intimate with a woman. But one of his contestants one-upped him. Not only was Heather Martin also a virgin, but the 22-year-old revealed that she had never even been kissed before.

Colton remedied the situation during a date in Thailand when he planted one on the blonde beauty as fireworks flared in the background.

“It was so good, it literally felt so natural,” Heather said of her kiss with Colton.

Colton Underwood has not responded to the commentary about his kissing.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesdays on ABC.