Blac Chyna Steals Kylie Jenner’s Look Before Reportedly Getting Kicked Out Of VMAs

Blac Chyna had quite the night on Monday after attending the 2019 VMAs in a dress that might look familiar to Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans before getting tossed out of the awards show.

According to OK Magazine, Chyna wore a pink feather mini dress designed by Attico to the MTV awards show. Sound familiar? That’s because Kylie Jenner wore the exact same dress just a few days prior. The make-up mogul posted an image of herself during her European vacation in front of a floral arrangement shaped like the number 22 to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore the look to kick off a week-long celebration, which started on a $250 million luxury yacht in Italy.

Jenner rocked a dripping diamond necklace that featured her brand’s logo, yellow shades, and bare feet with her feathery ensemble. The look was a bit more casual and playful than the one Chyna sported.

Chyna, on the other hand, coordinated her dress with a simple diamond necklace, small earrings, and loose curls as she strutted down the red carpet. She finished the look with a pair of matching pink slingback heels that laced up the ankle for a more formal, princess look.

While Jenner may have had a wild birthday celebration in her pink dress, Chyna took things to a whole other level. The 31-year-old star of Rob & Chyna reportedly got into a fight with a fan while hanging out at the bar. Chyna was clearly having a bad night, according to a witness, complaining about being hungry and complaining to the bartender.

“I’m hungry. I’m starving. I’ve been starving all week, actually,” she said.

Chyna was apparently “giving the bartender an attitude and complaining about the way they were making her drink. Her complaints had held up the entire drink line.”

It was the wrong moment for a fan to try and come get a picture with the model.

“At the same time, an overzealous fan who was trying to get a picture with Chyna came back to bother her,” a witness said. “The situation escalated quickly into a fight as Chyna didn’t want to take the picture.”

That’s when Chyna was reportedly shown the door.

“Chyna and the fan were yelling at each other and a bunch of security guards surrounded the women and escorted Chyna away to what appeared to be a final exit from the venue,” the insider said.