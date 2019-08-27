Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Exposes Plenty In See-Through Knotted Shirt

Noah Cyrus likely isn’t making as many headlines as her older sister Miley. The SHE IS COMING singer’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth is still a talking point, as is the new tattoo she unveiled at last night’s MTV VMAs. Nonetheless, 19-year-old Noah is increasingly being discussed, with fans of the “July” singer likely noticing her recent social media activity.

Noah recently took to her Instagram stories with a photo that also appeared on Hollywood’s Dr. Raj Kanodia’s Instagram. The snap showed Noah posing for a group photo, although this didn’t seem one of those celebrity situations where the cosmetically-enhanced star poses with her surgeon. Noah seems to come as natural as they are, with her sexy outfit reminding fans that her curves are all hers.

The photo showed Noah rocking a summery and skimpy look. The brunette was outfitted in a baggy pair of jeans, with a see-through shirt that was somewhat upping the ante. Noah had opted to go sheer with the shirt revealing a white bra underneath, with the knotted finish around the singer’s bust also doubling up as an ab-flashing moment. Noah smiled for the camera from behind a pair of dark shades, with her natural beauty on full show. Followers of Noah’s social media will know that she’s a flow-frills kind of girl. Then again, she’s also big into sheer clothing.

Noah’s career is definitely on the up. While she has yet to reach the fame seen by 26-year-old sister Miley, the teen appears to be making her mark on the music world. Of course, growing up in the Cyrus household, Noah was raised with music all around as father Billy Ray Cyrus is somewhat of a music legend.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about music and her family, the singer revealed just how much music has factored into her existence.

“It’s like I’ve been in music school my whole life. He inspires me a ton. I send him my records. He and my mom are, like, the first people I send my records to,” she said about dad Billy Ray.

“My parents obviously knew I was going through a tough time in kind of every aspect — not knowing where I was going musically… but also personally, through a relationship, and they were just super supportive and they love every song on the record. My dad is my biggest fan and so is my mom,” she added regarding her 2018-released album.

Good Cry was released in 2018. Given that Noah’s social media has been super music-centric of late, fans may well get a fresh EP in the not-too-distant future.