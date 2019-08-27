Ayesha Curry Goes Makeup-Free In Stunning New Photos With Kids

With or without a stitch of makeup, Ayesha Curry always looks absolutely amazing.

As those who follow her on social media know, Ayesha posts a wide variety of photos for her fans. Sometimes the mother of three shares photos from work and other times she shares photos of her hubby and three kiddos. Curry also regularly posts images of herself in fashion-forward outfits, and each and every image that she shares earns her plenty of attention from her loyal fans.

In the most recent post, Curry delights fans with not one but two photos of herself with two of her kids. In the first beautiful shot, Ayesha holds her middle child, Ryan Curry, in her arms, and the two are all smiles for the shot. The chef looks into the camera for the snapshot, going makeup-free and looking absolutely gorgeous in the process. She wears her long, dark locks down and slightly curled, completing the look with a green long-sleeved shirt.

Little Ryan presses her cheek against her mother’s and looks as cute as can be in a white T-shirt and black-and-white dress. In the second photo in the series, Ayesha poses for a shot with one of her other kids — 1-year-old Canon. Once again, the stunner goes virtually makeup-free in the shot as she cradles her baby boy in her arms.

In just a short time of the image going live on her account, it’s earned Curry a ton of attention with over 283,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others chimed in to gush over her sweet kids. A few more fans simply commented on the photo with heart emoji.

“Please share your eyes…I love to see you like that your are so beautiful to me.. your teeth your laugh smile a total package!” one follower commented.

“Beautiful mum and bubs,” another chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“What a healthy little boy. I can squish his cheeks and give him ice cream all day,” another Instagrammer raved.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Curry delighted fans with a sweet photo of Canon. In the adorable shot, little Canon is all smiles as he sits front and center for the photo op. The toddler rocked curls in his short locks and appeared to be the happiest baby on the planet. Along with a pair of incredibly tight, light wash skinny jeans, Canon rocked a pink button-up shirt that featured a small pattern on it. He completed the look with a pair of blue-and-white ombre sneakers.

That post racked up over 7,000 comments.