‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent To Appear On New Competition Series ‘Wrap Battle’ On Freeform

After wrapping production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Deadline has confirmed that the singer and actress has nabbed a new role as a celebrity guest judge on Freeform’s upcoming holiday gift-wrapping competition series, Wrap Battle.

According to the report, Kent will be joined by several other guest judges, including Broadway producer Candy Spelling, “Dr. Pimple Popper” Sandra Lee, actress Sherry Cola, singer and actor Diggy Simmons, and designer Sabrina Soto. Meanwhile, The Talk‘s Sheryl Underwood has been tapped to host the event, and Carson Kressley of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Soolip founder Wanda Wen will be featured as judges.

The debut season of Freeform’s Wrap Battle will include six episodes and nine contestants, who will be seen battling to become the ultimate wrapper for a grand prize of $50,000.

Wrap Battle will premiere sometime this winter on Freeform.

Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars wrapped production on Season 8 earlier this month at the one-year anniversary party for TomTom, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s West Hollywood restaurant. As fans will recall, TomTom was first opened in August of last year as the cast filmed the series’ seventh season.

Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season in 2015 after landing a job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based. Since then, Kent has established some very close friendships with her co-stars, especially Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder, who she regularly spends time with off-camera.

Last month, a report from Hollywood Life revealed that Kent and her co-stars would be joined by a number of new cast members for Season 8.

“The regular main cast has been told there will be several new cast members this season,” the source said. “The new cast members mainly work at Sur, though some don’t.”

The insider also said that Lisa Vanderpump wouldn’t be seen as much on Season 8 as she’s been during past seasons of the reality series.

“You also won’t see Lisa Vanderpump as much as previous seasons — she’s been filming a lot less, mainly because she’s so busy with Vanderpump Vegas and Vanderpump Dogs. Plus, she really wants to open a new restaurant or have a plan in place this year,” the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date for the new episodes has not yet been set.