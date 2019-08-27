Donald Trump Promises ‘Full And Complete Support’ For Brazil’s Far-Right President Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro, a proponent of military dictatorship, has openly called for mass murder, threatened female politicians with rape, and praised torture.

In a Twitter message posted on Tuesday, President Donald Trump promised “full and complete support” for Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil,” the president wrote, proceeding to praise Bolsonaro’s government handling of raging fires that have been destroying the lungs of planet Earth, the Amazon rainforest.

“He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!”

Bolsonaro has been described as one of the most extremist leaders in the world. The Brazilian president is an openly homophobic proponent of military dictatorship, he has called for mass murder, praised torture, threatened female politicians with rape, and holds a number of far-right positions.

Urging its readers to read Bolsonaro’s “extremist, far-right positions in his own words,” The Intercept complied a list of some of his most disturbing statements.

“I am in favor of a dictatorship, a regime of exception,” he once said.

“Through the vote, you will not change anything in this country, nothing, absolutely nothing!” Bolsonaro once argued, suggesting that Brazil former military dictatorship’s biggest mistake was purging people, instead of murdering them.

Brazil will only change for the better, according to Bolsonaro, when “we start a civil war here and do the work that the military regime did not do.”

“Killing some 30,000, starting with FHC [then-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso], not kicking them out, killing!” he said.

“I’m a rapist now. I would never rape you, because you do not deserve it … slut!” he said, threatening Congresswoman Maria do Rosário.

Bolsonaro has also openly called for violence against LGBTQ people, once stating that he would rather have his son “die in an accident” than come home with a male partner.

“I’m in favor of torture, you know that,” he once said, arguing that torture works.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro does not believe in climate change, and he has openly denied and contradicted the scientific consensus on global warming.

In July this year, The New Republic argued that Brazil under Bolsonaro’s leadership is a greater threat than all American adversaries, including Iran and China, because he is accelerating deforestation of the Amazon, which would — scientists have predicted — accelerate global warming to a point of damage becoming irreversible, in a major threat to human survival on Earth.

Scientists warn that losing another fifth of Brazil’s Amazon will trigger the feedback loop known as dieback, in which the forest begins to dry out and burn in a cascading system collapse, beyond the reach of any subsequent human intervention or regret. https://t.co/oQquBYsM3Z — The Intercept (@theintercept) August 21, 2019

The international community has stepped up in an attempt to force Bolsonaro to act and stop the fires destroying the Amazon.

As Reuters news agency reported, the Group of Seven offered $20 million in aid, which Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles accepted and praised, but Bolsonaro has demanded that French President Emmanuel Macron’s retracts “insults” against him if he wants Brazil to accept the aid.

According to The Guardian, Bolsonaro has blamed, without evidence, environmental groups and non-government organizations for the Amazon fires, suggesting that they are conspiring to frame his government.

According to leaked documents obtained by Open Democracy, however, the Bolsonaro government is actively trying to devastate the rainforest.