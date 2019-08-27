Sofia Richie Spreads Legs Open In Sultry New Magazine Shoot

Sofia Richie is on the cover of yet another magazine, and the photos look nothing short of fabulous.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the model shared a few photos from her cover shoot with New Zealand fashion publication Remix magazine. The front cover shows her looking like an absolute boss babe while posing in a chic black velvet suit. She added a matching black turtleneck shirt with silver dots underneath. The suit itself also featured some silver details around the collar and stitching areas, and she paired it with some shiny black gloves.

Sofia, who just turned 21 last Saturday, wore her long blonde locks down in her signature sleek style with a center part, and she sported a full face of makeup — including some dark smokey eye shadow and eyeliner, as well as a touch of nude-colored lipstick on her world-famous full lips. The whole cover shoot exuded a futuristic vibe, but even more so because it featured not one, but three Sofias!

The blonde beauty stood in the middle, while two other profile shots of her in the same outfit and position were Photoshopped next to her. The magazine promised to offer a glimpse into “Sofia Richie’s world,” which is surely an interesting one considering she grew up in the spotlight because of her famous father, Lionel Richie.

The second photo she shared was a close-up of her gorgeous facial features. Sofia gave the camera a sultry stare while keeping her lips slightly parted and tilting her head backwards. The hairstyle remained the same, and so did the stylish gloves, but she wore a white top this time. She also rocked a pair of statement earrings, and her thick black eyeliner was absolutely on point.

In the third snap, Sofia spread her legs open while wearing a black top with black leggings, a matching long black coat, and a pair of platform sneakers with white details on them. Behind her was a dark wall, and there were two mirrors standing both to her left and right, creating once again the illusion of not one but three Sofias in the room.

Her fans appeared to love the new post, which racked up nearly 120,000 likes in just a few hours. Many of her 5.3 million followers also took to the comment section to praise her on her looks, with one online user stating, “Congrats babe you look stunning.”

Another person agreed by saying, “Omg, you so beautiful, i can’t, bye,” while one fan wrote, “So proud of you,” followed by some heart-eyed emoji.