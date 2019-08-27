Jessa Duggar Melts Instagram With Video Of Her Boys Singing

Spurgeon and Henry Seewald have the sweetest singing voices.

Jessa Duggar is back on social media after taking a bit of a hiatus following the birth of her daughter, Ivy Jane, in May. Now that she has returned, fans have been delighted with a few videos and photos of her and Ben Seewald’s kids that she has shared. Her recent post has once again melted the hearts of her Instagram followers.

The mom of three posted an overly sweet video clip on her Instagram account of her two boys, Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, singing in their adorable little voices. Her eldest son did most of the singing, but Henry also chimed in the best he could. Jessa shared that she and Ben have been teaching the boys simple songs, particularly hymns, that they could easily learn. It seems that they have picked them up quickly.

Spurgeon is seen sitting there next to his little brother singing his heart out. He starts out by singing “At the Cross” while Henry is busy looking over a book in his hands. Duggar fans were impressed that Spurgeon knew all the words and also sang completely in tune. You could hear his mom in the background praising him for his performance.

Both boys then sang together a song called, “Happy Day.” Henry knew just a few words, but his big brother cited all the words to that one as well.

Jana Duggar was also impressed by how great her nephews did as she wrote, “Great job, Jess & Ben! I love hearing your boys sing! Someday they’ll be singing with the rest of the boys!”

She is referring to her Duggar brothers, who regularly sing at their church. Jana just recently posted on her Instagram a video clip of them crooning this past Sunday.

This sweet video of Spurgeon and Henry also prompted Jessa’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth, to comment. She said that their parents have some home videos of Jessa singing those exact same songs when she was little. It’s no wonder that she chose those same ones to teach her youngsters.

Not to be left out, Jessa Duggar shared a snapshot of her youngest child, 3-month-old Ivy Jane, just a couple of days before the video of her boys. Fans couldn’t believe how big she was getting and how adorable she was.

The reality star seems to be back in full swing on social media and her followers couldn’t be happier.

You can keep updated on Jessa Duggar’s three little ones on her Instagram. Fans are also excited to have another season of TLC’s Counting On coming up in October.