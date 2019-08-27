Rita Ora Fully Exposing Her Chest In Glitter Twerking Video Goes Viral

Rita Ora hasn’t held back with her Notting Hill Carnival partying. The singing sensation spent the weekend in London, U.K., where she attended the city’s annual street celebrations. Footage of Rita working her body in an epic twerking moment has proven sufficiently viral to make The Daily Mail’s headlines, with British media outlet The Sun and Hungary’s 24 also picking up on it.

The video showed Rita busting some moves in an outfit that definitely ticked boxes on the skimpy front. That said, the see-through and glitter-adorned ensemble was pretty chic. Rita may show some skin from time to time, but she’s yet to reach the raunchiness seen by other music faces such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Rita was rocking blush shades of pink from a strappy and low-cut crop top paired with a matching skirt, although the sheer nature of both wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Still photos showed Rita’s chest through the fabrics, with fans also seeing a little underwear down below.

The blonde appeared beautiful in every way, though. Her curves were flying the flag for feminine empowerment, with fans also likely noticing the singer’s stunning face and wavy blonde hair. As The Daily Mail reports, the London-raised songstress was partying with a British reality face as The Only Way Is Essex’s Vas J Morgan was with Rita.

Rita may come as a standalone music face, but her interviews have shown just how much she collaborates with other stars. Speaking to Vogue last year, the star talked about life in general, with mentions of the celebrities she’s partnered up with.

“It’s about my decisions in life to get to 27. Some I regret – not regret, that’s not the right word – some I wish I did differently, and some I’m proud of. Like, ‘Your Song’ was written when I was with Ed [Sheeran]… And then ‘Lonely Together’ I did with Avicii, because we were kind of all over the world, and he was somewhere in, like, the Amazon forest… so then that was special, because he sadly passed away.”

Rita’s interview also included mentions of her Kosovo birth location and how she felt the showbiz industry has changed. The star admitted to feeling “lucky,” with an opinion that Hollywood has made improvements.

Rita is followed by major faces on Instagram. Celebrities subscribing to her updates include rapper Nicki Minaj, actress Bella Thorne, model Emily Ratajkowski, and singing legend Mariah Carey. Fans wishing to see more of Rita should give her a follow on social media.