Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Shows Off Incredible Figure In Lacy Lingerie

Gabby Epstein seems to love bikinis. The Australian beauty updates her Instagram account almost daily with photos that show her basking in the sun in some of her favorite swimwear.

On Tuesday, she changed things up a bit and shared a post in which she was wearing a white lace bra and panties. Epstein was in a bathroom sitting on the edge of a bathtub in the sexy lingerie. The snap showed plenty of her smooth, bronzed skin as she sat with her legs to one side. The pose also captured Epstein’s fabulous figure. The white lace ensemble accentuated her chest, chiseled abs, and round hips. Epstein’s makeup was flawlessly applied as she looked down and smiled. She wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized the look with dainty gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Epstein plugged BaliBody, a self-tanning product that she said gave her amazing results. In a YouTube video, the stunner said that she had been using self-tanning products for years and this brand was her favorite. Judging from Tuesday’s update, the results from the product are incredible, as Epstein’s skin looked flawless.

Fans of the model were more taken with Epstein and how pretty she looked in the photo.

“Beautiful smile and stunningly gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Perfection, right down to your beautiful smile,” another admirer said.

Other fans expressed their appreciation for the shot with heart and fire emoji.

Epstein has amassed a huge following on Instagram and credits her success to being real. In an interview with The Daily Mail, she said finding her own style and not trying to copy someone else was important. Also significant is good lighting and knowing which angles and poses work for her body type. She has this aspect down, as the camera seems to love her.

Interestingly, Epstein didn’t start out trying to become an Instagram hit.

“I was fortunate to be able to visit some pretty amazing places for work and began posting photos of places I traveled, my life on the Gold Coast, my friends, my dog and memes that I found funny, and I think people just liked the authenticity of my page and my life,” she said.

Epstein said she is careful which brands she promotes, as she wants to stay true to herself.

“The best part about my job is that I get to decide the kind of work I do what kind of products I want to promote,” she said.

Fans wanting to see what Epstein will share next can follow her Instagram account.