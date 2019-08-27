‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shares Photo With Kailyn Lowry At VMAs & Now Fans Think They’re Dating

Leah Messer and her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, have been spending a lot of time together this summer.

Over the past few weeks, the two ladies have been proving that distance is no obstacle in their friendship. Earlier this summer, the two reality stars took their kids with them to Hawaii where they enjoyed what appeared to be a fun-filled vacation. Earlier today, Leah shared another photo with her pal and co-star and this time, the ladies attended the highly anticipated MTV VMA Awards together.

Both girls shared a few photos and videos from the event on their Instagram stories, and Leah took it a step further by sharing a photo of herself and Kailyn at the star-studded award show. In the shot, Leah appears to be the mastermind behind the photo, stretching her arm out and making a funny face into the camera. She rocks a long-sleeve white top with a ton of beads on it while wearing her long, dark locks down and curled. She also appears to be holding a beverage in her hand in the photograph.

Right next to her sits Lowry, who is also all smiles for the camera at the outing. She wears her long, blonde locks pulled back along with a big pair of gold hoop earrings. Kailyn also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss. The photo has only been live on the reality star’s account for a short time, but it’s already earning her a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 20,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let the ladies know that they look amazing in the photo while countless others simply commented on the snapshot to let them know that they are huge fans of the show. Of course, a few others commented on the post, letting the ladies know that they’re jealous that they got to go to such a fun show. A few other fans commented on the photo and alleged that the pair seems like a couple.

“Y’all are precious. (idgaf about the rumors going around. A couple. Just friends. Whatever. I just love y’all,” one follower commented with a heart and heart eye emoji.

“Let’s pretend we are a couple for attention….because when it does not work out with a man….kail turns to women!” one more chimed in.

“What’s wrong with them being together if it is true l confused,” one more Instagrammer commented.

It does not appear as though Kailyn or Leah have commented on the rumors but judging by the photos, they just seem to be really good friends.