Draya Michele Shuts Down Instagram In Liquid-Effect Black Latex Top

Draya Michele has proven that a sexy look doesn’t need to show any skin. The Basketball Wives LA alum took to Instagram with images from a recent photoshoot. While some included a Cleopatra-like look with a major cleavage-flashing, the opening two images showed the 34-year-old in a latex get-up that hid her chest.

From the fashion to the edginess, Draya’s latex snaps ticked boxes galore. The star was sizzling in a long-sleeved and high-collared black top that appeared to be made of liquid, although the fabrics were very much solid. The brunette had been photographed both close up and from a distance, with the latter of the two taking in the rest of Draya’s outfit. Here, fans saw a stylish pair of wide-legged jeans offsetting the black, although a slick belt matching the top kept the whole thing coordinated. Draya was photographed against a salmon-colored background of satins, with the slight feminine aspects here contrasting the hardcore and no-nonsense vibe from the outfit.

A quick swipe to the right showed a completely different Draya. Here, the star was looking goddess-like against turquoise satins, with a plunging gold gown clinging to her curves. Fans may well have trouble deciding between the two looks when it comes to picking a favorite, but either way, it looks like Draya has knocked Instagram sideways.

Draya’s update racked up over 35,000 likes in 12 hours, with the same time frame bringing over 285 fans into the post’s comments section. Likes and comments may mostly have come from members of the general public, but this update didn’t get past the celebrity world. Friend to Kim Kardashian and former Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen left Draya a note giving her the thumbs-up.

Draya has made some pretty major headlines this year. While this star is in her mid-30s, she was cherry-picked by Kylie Jenner for the 22-year-old’s “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” earlier this year. The high-profile Turks and Caicos vacation celebrating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 2019 launch of Kylie Skin mostly included a younger squad: model Sofia Richie and BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou are both in their early 20s. Draya was included in the vacation, though, with a photo of her wearing a Kylie Skin swimsuit landing on her Instagram.

Loading...

Of course, the yellow swimsuit bore the Mint Swim logo that forms the emblem for Draya’s own swimwear brand. Hang around with billionaires she might, but Draya comes as a successful entrepreneur herself.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya should follow her on Instagram.