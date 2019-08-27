Pete Davidson Jokes About R. Kelly And Michael Jackson Accusations In Las Vegas Set

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson did a set of new material Sunday at The Mirage’s Aces of Comedy in Las Vegas, which marked his premiere in the city. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson touched on controversial pop culture topics, including Harvey Weinstein, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson — all of whom have been accused of sexual abuse.

“It’s a weird time,” he said. “Jokes are very scary to tell. Isn’t that weird? That’s the scariest thing you could do right now. Tell a joke. Because really, I think people pick and choose what they want to be mad at. You, know? Because it’s all depending on if you like the person or not.”

Davidson added that Weinstein is easy to hate because of his appearance and suggested stars like Kelly and Jackson get special treatment because of their legacies.

“But then ‘Ignition Remix’ was a great song,” he said. “So we can look past that. Harvey Weinstein didn’t have no ‘Ignition Remix.'”

“There’s a full two-hour documentary about Michael Jackson,” he said of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

“People are like, ‘He had a rough childhood.’ People pick and choose.”

Per The Inquisitr, Davidson’s comment come on the heels of Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix standup special, Sticks & Stones. During the special, Chappelle said he doesn’t believe Jackson’s accusers, Robson and Safechuck, although he admits that Kelly likely committed the sexual abuse crimes he is accused of.

Chappelle also joked about his friend and fellow comedian Louis C.K., who was accused of — and later admitted to and apologized for — masturbating in front of women.

Kelly is reportedly trying to raise money to hire Tom Mesereau, who The Inquisitr reported successfully defended actor Robert Blake from murder charges and got Jackson acquitted of his previous child molestation charges. Despite the rumors, his current lawyer, Steven Greenberg, claims that Kelly is not seeking Mesereau’s help.

According to The Chicago Sun Times, Greenberg claims that Kelly isn’t adapting to prison life. He claims that the disgraced R&B singer is “not a fighter” and even cries when talking about his situation.

Kelly is facing various sex crime charges following decades of sexual abuse accusations. As for Jackson, his legacy is the only thing on trial, although his fans believe that the accusations are false and were timed after the King of Pop’s death so he couldn’t defend himself.