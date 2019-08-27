‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member Kathryn Dennis Admits She Isn’t Completely Sober At The Season 6 Reunion

Kathryn Dennis has been open with her sobriety issues.

Kathryn Dennis may be sober from drugs, but she’s not fully sober.

During last week’s episode of the Southern Charm Season 6 reunion special, Dennis was faced with questions about her sobriety after one of her co-stars brought up the fact that she had heard Dennis was still drinking, despite her past stint in rehab.

“I don’t smoke weed or do anything illegal like that,” Dennis explained, according to a report from All About the Real Housewives.

According to Dennis, her addiction issues were with marijuana, not alcohol. That said, she insisted that she isn’t getting drunk and partying, “by any means.”

As fans may have seen, Dennis sparked sobriety concerns earlier this year when she appeared to be tipsy during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. In response to the episode being brought up during last week’s reunion, Dennis admitted that she hasn’t really watched the episode because she’s “too embarrassed” by her behavior.

Dennis then turned her attention to Austen Kroll, telling him, “But don’t ever think for a f**king second you’re going to come after me and my sobriety. You better back the f**k up.”

After experiencing addiction struggles years ago and failing a court-ordered drug test, Dennis made a custody agreement with her former boyfriend, Thomas Ravanel, the father of her two children, 5-year-old daughter Kensington and 3-year-old son Saint Julien, that required her to enter a rehabilitation program in 2016.

Around that time, Dennis was featured on Southern Charm Season 4, where she admitted to feeling “humiliated” and “ashamed” and said she was more disappointed in herself than she’s ever been.

Following the end of her controversial relationship with Ravenel years ago, Dennis stayed single for some time before striking up a relationship with her current boyfriend, singer Hunter Price, earlier this year. As fans may have seen, Dennis and Hunter went public with their romance in January with a photo on her Instagram page.

Loading...

Although Dennis and Price haven’t yet appeared on Southern Charm together, she told Entertainment Tonight that she is quite taken with Price, who appeared on the 13th season of America’s Got Talent, and that she sees marriage in their future.

During the same interview, Patricia Altschul shared her approval.

“He’s here quite a bit,” Altschul said. “He’s charming, attractive. He’s very much a Southern gentleman in every respect, at least from what I’ve seen.”

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss part two of the Southern Charm Season 6 reunion on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.