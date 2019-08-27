Tammy Hembrow Mocked By Instagram Followers After Woman Holds Up Sign With Her Name At MTV VMAs

Tammy Hembrow represented her home country of Australia at the MTV Video Music Awards this past Monday night. After posting a clip of herself arriving at the red carpet for photos on her Instagram page, her followers noticed that a woman had to hold up her name written on a piece of paper so that people would know who she was, leaving her endless mocking comments, reported The Daily Mail.

In the video clip, the 26-year-old fitness model walks onto the red carpet dressed to kill in a two-piece silver outfit by designer Geche Escva. The sleeveless top hugs the model’s busty chest and leaves her toned abdomen completely exposed while the ankle-length high-waisted skirt flatters her curves and famed backside.

Tammy wore a 25-inch wig by Ruslan Nureev, which mimicked her long, blonde tresses and hung crimped around her face and down her back. She accessorized with a small silver purse on a thin chain and a shiny bracelet, adding white high heels to complete the look. Her face was completely made up with thick eyeliner and mascara and bold lipstick. As she posed for the photographers, she pushed her hair off her face and shifted her body into different positions.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

While many of the fitness guru’s nearly 10 million Instagram followers gushed over her sexy looks and style, many others commented on the chaperone standing off to the side with Tammy’s name written on a piece of paper, typically reserved for lesser-known guests.

“No one knows her so they held up a sign lmao,” one Instagram user commented.

Other social media users criticized MTV’s decision to invite the Instagram star, with many confused as to why they would invite a lesser-known celebrity to such a world-famous event.

“Lmao they just send anybody to these awards now smh,” one follower wrote.

“What relevance does she have to MTV?” another social media user questioned.

Loading...

Not all of Tammy’s followers questioned her right to be at the award’s ceremony, however, and left her compliments on her stunning looks.

“You’re a beautiful mermaid goddess!!!!” an adoring fan commented.

The MTV VMAs saw big wins for many beloved artists. Taylor Swift took home the Video of the Year award for “You Need to Calm Down,” Ariana Grande won Artist of the Year, Billie Eilish won Best New Artist, Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus won Song of the Year for “Old Town Road (Remix),” and Best Collaboration went to Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello for “Señorita.”