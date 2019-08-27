‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ Caprice Bourret Spills Out Of String Bikini & Daisy Dukes In Ibiza

Americans may be less familiar with Caprice Bourret – while the former model and businesswoman was born in the U.S., she left the country back in 1996. Her fame in the U.K. is now rising as a result of the British location being her domicile. The 47-year-old was dubbed the “world’s sexiest woman” by The News of the World, per The Sun, with recent paparazzi images appearing to show that Caprice has maintained her sex appeal.

As The Daily Mail reports, Caprice has been photographed in Ibiza, Spain. The star was snapped taking a stroll in a natural setting, with a summery wardrobe that seemed apt for her surroundings. Caprice was flaunting her sizzling frame in a tiny yellow bikini, with a halterneck finish and just-about-visible string ties at the back adding plenty of effect. Caprice’s upbeat swimwear palette was offset by blue hues from a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes. Space between them and the bikini showcased the star’s rock-hard abs and shapely waist.

Admittedly, the look was both low-key and high-end. While the ensemble was casual, the accessories were adding a major designer injection. Caprice was rocking a Gucci headband across her forehead, A cross-body bag bearing the Italian brand’s monogram appeared to coordinate the whole thing. Caprice’s trademark blonde hair hadn’t gone anywhere, with an age-defying beauty visible despite some fairly heavy makeup.

Caprice seems to have plenty of practice in the swimwear department. The model has graced over 250 magazine covers, including Vogue and Sports Illustrated. Life is less about the photoshoots and more about family living for Caprice these days, though. The star has two children with long-term partner Ty Comfort, although snaps of Caprice on Tuesday didn’t show her with her brood. They did, however, show a woman who seems to have battled a brain tumor with remarkable success. Caprice underwent surgery to remove tumorous tissue from her brain approximately two years ago.

Loading...

Speaking to Hello! about the ordeal, Caprice revealed that she was filming a reality show as she received her diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges. The Jump saved my life. I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show’s production insisted I see their doctor.”

Fans wishing to see more of Caprice should give her Instagram a follow. Caprice has just over 16,500 followers.