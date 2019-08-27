Here’s Why Demi Lovato Is Being Accused Of Shading Taylor Swift At The VMAs

Taylor and Demi have a long history of drama.

Demi Lovato is being accused of throwing some shade at Taylor Swift as the latter attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. Demi came under some serious fire on social media as the music award show aired live across the U.S. from New Jersey’s Prudential Center after Taylor’s fans accused her of putting the “Lover” singer on blast via social media.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Demi had Swifties all riled up after she posted a cryptic message to Instagram Stories where she made it very clear that she would not be attending or tuning in to the VMAs that night.

The upload featured white text on a black background with the words, “I skipped the VMA’s for a reason.”

She then followed up the initial post by adding, “Well that and I just hate award shows,” with a crying laughing emoji.

Notably, Taylor took home the most prestigious award of Video of the Year for “You Need to Calm Down” as well as gongs for Video for Good for the same song and Best Visual Effects for her duet with Brandon Urie, “ME!” The singer also performed “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover” during the ceremony.

Though Demi did not mention Taylor by name in her upload, many fans of the star were quick to accuse her of calling out her fellow pop star. Twitter was flooded with messages from Taylor’s fans accusing Demi of subtly throwing shade in her direction as the VMAs aired.

However, others were quick to defend Demi on the social media site amid the allegations.

Many pointed out that she did not mention Taylor by name in her uploads and the reason she decided not to attend the award show is likely because she was working on another big project, not because of the singer.

Though Taylor and Demi have so far stayed quiet amid the latest round of shade allegations, the two stars haven’t exactly always seen eye to eye in the past.

Most recently, Demi defended her manager Scooter Braun after Taylor very publicly called him out for purchasing her entire music catalog from her former record label, Big Machine.

As reported by People, Taylor accused Scooter of “bullying” and made it very clear that she was not happy he’s now in charge of all of her old music.

After seeing the post, Demi took to social media to defend the music manager – who also oversees the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did,” Demi wrote on Instagram Stories.

She added, “Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

The twosome previously clashed back in 2016 when Demi called out Taylor after she donated $250,000 to Kesha in order to help her pay the legal fees associated with her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

Seemingly referring to the six-figure donation, the “Skyscraper” singer tweeted, “Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed.”