Michelle Obama Will Be Portrayed By This Oscar-Winner In Showtime Series

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama’s life story will get a Hollywood treatment when she is portrayed by this Oscar-winning actress in a new Showtime anthology series.

Viola Davis, an Academy Award winner for 2017’s Fences, will portray Obama in First Ladies, a one-hour White House drama for Showtime, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The actress will also executive produce the project.

Deadline reported that First Ladies will be set in the East Wing of the White House. The series will delve into how some of the most important decisions were hidden from view and made by America’s most “charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.”

The series delves into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama. The series will look at American presidencies through the eyes of some of the most iconic first ladies in American history.

Davis stars in How to Get Away with Murder, which begins its sixth and final season this fall on ABC. She recently tweeted to her millions of followers that being on the series has been one of the greatest rides of her life.

“Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here,” said Pete Norwalk, the series’ creator and showrunner to Entertainment Weekly in July of this year.

“For me, Annalise Keating’s journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings is a gift rarely given to a series creator. I also want to thank our fans. I can’t wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up.”

One of the greatest rides of my life! Here's to the final, extraordinary curtain call! ???????????? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/t0MH4zcFpF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 11, 2019

Michelle Obama served alongside her husband, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, as the First Lady of the United States through two terms in the White House, from the years 2009-2017.

During her tenure as First Lady, Mrs. Obama worked to support military families alongside Dr. Jill Biden to launch Joining Forces, a nationwide initiative calling Americans to rally around service members, veterans, and their families to support them.

She also launched the Reach Higher Initiative, an effort to inspire young people to complete their education past high school; Let’s Move, a nationwide effort to address the challenge of childhood obesity; and joined President Obama to launch Let Girls Learn, an initiative to help girls around the world go to school and stay in school.

These accomplishments are documented on the official White House page dedicated to Michelle Obama’s life in the White House.