‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke For Going ‘Back And Forth,’ Suggests She’s A ‘Pawn’

Kelly Dodd took aim at her new co-star on Instagram.

Kelly Dodd doesn’t appear to be a fan of the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

While Dodd and Windham-Burke seemed to get along well during the early moments of production on the Bravo TV series’ currently airing 14th season, a recent comment left by Dodd on Instagram suggests that things between them have since taken a turn for the worse.

After seeing a video shared by a fan who suggested that Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were attempting to plot against Dodd and using Wyndham-Burke “as their pawn,” Dodd weighed in on the fan’s suspicions and made it clear that she was totally in agreement with the comments.

“Totally,” Dodd wrote in response, according to a screenshot shared on Instagram by Comments by Bravo. “And Braunwyn doesn’t see it. She goes back [and] forth the whole season.”

Windham-Burke was brought to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast in February of this year in a full-time role. Around the same time, Vicki Gunvalson was removed from her full-time role on the show and moved into a new, reduced role on the series. As for Dodd, she’s maintained her full-time position since being added to the cast in 2016 for the show’s 11th season.

Dodd is currently on the outs with the majority of the Real Housewives of Orange County after going through a tumultuous season of the show. As fans have seen, Dodd has been feuding frequently online with the “Tres Amigas,” a group made up of Judge, Beador, and Gunvalson.

Earlier this month, after starting off the 14th season as friends, Judge spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her drama with Dodd and said she was completely “done” with her co-star.

“There’s a fine line between damaged and evil, and I think she’s evil,” Judge said on August 13. “She went on social media talking about my husband [Eddie Judge] talking about a prior business he [worked for], talking about my kids. She has no boundaries.”

Judge also said that Dodd attempted to turn the entire Real Housewives of Orange County cast against her during Season 14 but added that her efforts were in vain. Now, it appears that it is Dodd who the cast has turned against, and who has turned against the cast.

To see more of Dodd and Windham-Burke, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.