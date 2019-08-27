‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 15 Official Release Date Revealed

One of the incredible powers of the Universe Seed has been featured in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes. Just when everyone thought that Kamioren was already defeated by Android 17 and Piccolo, Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts used the power of the Universe Seed to turn his comrade into a giant monster. Aside from the changes in his physical appearance, there is a noticeable improvement with Kamioren’s speed and power which made him a tougher opponent for the Universe 7 fighters.

Since the release of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 14, fans have been wanting to know what will happen next in the ongoing battle between the Core Area Warriors and the Universe 7 fighters. Luckily, fans won’t be needing to wait longer to see the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes. In their official Twitter account, it was confirmed that Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 will be officially available on September 5, 2019.

According to Comic Book, Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 is titled “Send Kamioren Flying! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!” and is set to feature Kamioren continuing to wreak havoc at Universe 7. However, Kamioren’s dominance won’t last long as Son Goku will finally awaken the power of Ultra Instinct once again.

“Displaying extraordinary power, the ultimate form of Kamioren rampages. Facing this crisis, Goku utilizes Ultra Instinct and overwhelms Kamioren in battle. But just when the fight is about to be over, Hearts appears to have a secret plan.”

Son Goku didn’t have much luck with his recent battle against Super Hearts. Though Son Goku managed to give Super Hearts an interesting fight, the difference in their power level is very noticeable. However, despite being badly injured by Hearts, Son Goku still decided to give Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 a hand against the giant Kamioren.

After being overpowered and almost crushed by the enemy, Son Goku will be able to use Ultra Instinct once again. Kamioren may have leveled up his power with the help of the Universe Seed, but he is still set to suffer another massive defeat from the hands of Son Goku in his Ultra Instinct state. Since undergoing a brief training with the Great Priest, Son Goku has tremendously improved his mastery of Ultra Instinct.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 15 is expected to feature Son Goku successfully knocking out Kamioren in his Ultra Instinct state. However, even though they take down Kamioren, they will still need to face Super Hearts and Evil Zamasu. As the synopsis hinted, Super Hearts will finally reveal his secret plan in the upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Heroes.