Megan Thee Stallion Slays In Bra, Coat, And Thigh-High Boots With No Pants

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion, 24, left her pants at home as she walked the red carpet at her first-ever Video Music Awards. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer also performed at the 2019 VMA pre-show where she offered a sexy twist on a sergeant’s uniform.

As she walked her first VMA red carpet, Megan wore a sparkly studded black bra-inspired top. She paired the look with matching lingerie style bottoms, and she topped the whole thing off with an intricately studded black jacket that closed around her waist and barely covered her backside. The Texas native wore matching thigh-high high-heeled boots, and sparkly hoop earrings to accessorize her look. Her long, black hair hung down below her jacket in a straight style.

On her face, a dramatic eye framed by ultra-long eyelashes made Megan’s eyes pop. She kept her lips neutral to strut her stuff at the VMAs.

Many fans on Twitter appreciated the daring look.

“Wish I could pull off outfits like that… she looks so amazing!” replied one.

“I live for this outfit,” another wrote.

Later, the singer performed at the pre-show, MTV reported. Her set included “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Cash Sh*t” and a wide array of energetic and entertaining dance moves from Megan and her backup dancers.

During her performance, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper wore a high-cut patterned body-suit with a thong-style back. She accessorized the look with a black belt, fishnets, a military-inspired cropped jacket, and a tie. The performer sported long, manicured fingernails with several large rings on her fingers, and she left her long hair down for the set.

According to People, in addition to working on her music career, Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, also attends school full-time at Texas Southern University. However, to accommodate her rapidly growing career, the classes she takes are online so that she can go on the road.

She gave a shout-out to her hometown of Houston, Texas at the end of her performance.

“You have to be confident, you have to be kind, you have to be a great friend, you just have to be unapologetically you,” according to Megan if you want to be part of the viral “Hot Girl Summer” phenomenon, which many celebs have taken to using as a hashtag on their social media posts during vacations and other fun summertime activities.

She added Stallion to her name after men called her that because of her 5 foot 10 inches frame, and so far, it is working out for the quickly rising star.