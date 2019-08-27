Janet Jackson’s Heartfelt Video Message To Missy Elliott Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Last night, “Pass That Dutch” hitmaker Missy Elliott took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

One superstar who couldn’t be there on the night but congratulated her in a video message on Instagram was “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper Janet Jackson.

Jackson appears to be in a dressing room, in comfy black clothing, rocking her big red curly hair. She started the video by saying hello to Jack and quickly pulled a goofy face with her eyes looking in the same direction. According to Essence, “Jack” is Jackson’s pet name for Elliott.

Throughout the video, Janet expressed the love she has for Missy by explaining how much of a genius everyone thinks she is. She continued by telling her followers how much of a beautiful person she is and that her energy and spirit is beyond.

“You are brilliant, you are fabulous,” Jackson described the rap icon.

“I’ve been a fan of yours forever, you know all of this,” she continued.

She thanked Elliott for always being a loyal and true friend. Janet, who is notoriously private declared that Missy is one of her very few friends in this industry. She also thanked God for bringing the two together.

Within seven hours, the post achieved over 228,000 views and over 60,000 likes.

Fans of the two legends couldn’t contain their excitement and took to the comments section to manifest the admiration they have for them both.

“Queen giving props to another #BlackGirlMagic,” one user wrote.

“When you get the Michael Jackson music video award and get a shout out from his sister then you know you’re bad congratulations Missy,” another shared.

“2 queens!!!!!!! I stan so hard for y’all!” a third mentioned with a heart emoji.

“This is so beautiful!!! I love you Janet and Missy is my favorite lyricist!!!!” a fourth follower declared.

“Icons repping icons. What kind of perfection,” a fifth account commented.

Aside from being really good friends, the two have collaborated numerous times on music.

In 1998, Elliott featured on a remix of Jackson’s song, “Go Deep” with Timbaland. The third single from Janet’s All For You album, “Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)” featured Missy on single release and in the music video.

On Janet’s No. 1 2008 album, Discipline, Missy featured on the album track, “The 1.” Seven years later, she made an appearance on Jackson’s comeback album, Unbreakable, on “BURNITUP!” which was the opening number on her “Unbreakable” world tour.

Last week, Elliott treated fans to a new project, Iconology, which consists of five tracks. On the same day, she dropped the music video for “Throw It Back,” which has racked up over 8 million views on her official YouTube channel. Missy’s last album release, The Cookbook, was in 2005.