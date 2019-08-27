Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Steamy VMA Performance Leaves Sophie Turner Freaking Out

Sophie Turner had the best reaction to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's VMA performance.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello set the stage on fire on Monday night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They performed their hit song, “Señorita,” and it had everyone in the audience going crazy. But the best reaction came from actress Sophie Turner.

The steamy performance by Mendes and Cabello proved to be hot and romantic as the rumored couple pranced around each other, mesmerizing everyone who watched it. The ending was even hotter as the singers came really, really close to kissing each other. As they gazed into each other’s eyes, their lip lock seemed almost imminent. Their fellow musicians watching it all live from their seats seemed to be swept away. However, the kiss never happened as they smiled at each other and pulled away, leaving everyone a little crushed, especially Sophie Turner. That teaser had her freaking out, as reported by Us Weekly.

The Game of Thrones star was seen standing up cheering them on as she waited for that steamy kiss at the end. Even husband, Joe Jonas, and brother-in-law, Nick Jonas, got in on the action. Once Sophie realized that Shawn and Camila only went with a cute nose rub instead of a fiery kiss, she kind of freaked out. Her reaction is plastered all over the internet. Joe and Nick were also seen throwing their hands up in disappointment.

Joe Jonas took to social media afterward saying, “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho.”

Those three weren’t the only ones who shared that same sentiment. Bebe Rexha looked totally shocked that they didn’t go for it. Also, Taylor Swift was seen behind Rexha waiting for it. Her actions afterward seemed to indicate just how hot their performance was as she was fanning herself.

That almost kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the end of their Señorita performance had the audience on the edge of their seats. #VMAshttps://t.co/jv5ZXXsSDH — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 27, 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabella have been photographed together recently packing on the PDA, which has sparked rumors of their romance. Their chemistry seems to be undeniable on and off the stage.

The lovebirds, however, didn’t arrive on the VMAs red carpet together. The “Havana” singer wore a sexy white Balmain cut-out dress as she posed for the flashing cameras. Mendes arrived separately looking dashing in a green Dolce & Gabbana suit with a white tank underneath. He also wore black boots to complete the outfit. They did win for best collaboration for their sexy music video.

While many were disappointed that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello didn’t officially debut as a couple on the red carpet, it appears that the rumors are true. Between the sultry VMA performance and the cuddling seen between the two while the show was going on, the internet believes that this is proof enough.