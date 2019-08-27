Bombshell Abby Dowse Spreads Legs In Wild Peach & Gold Bikini

Abby Dowse has yet to fail nailing a bikini update. The Australian seems to have a knack to keeping her two-piece updates fresh – while the mostly home or poolside settings for Abby tend to be similar, this bombshell doesn’t feel repetitive. Abby has racked herself up 1.4 million Instagram followers on account of her sizzling updates, with the latest one likely proof of just why she’s so popular.

Abby’s photo today showed her in her bedroom. Fans following this Instagram star’s account will have recognized the crisp white bedding from yesterday’s photo, but Monday was a lingerie day. Today has seen Abby return to her trademark swimwear, with a hot, sexy, and wild bikini that perfectly suited her slender-yet-curvy frame.

The snap showed Abby in selfie mode as she leaned against her bed with her legs somewhat spread. Abby was sizzling in a feminine and lingerie-like bikini in shades of peach, although unusual details from thick or thin gold paneling were upping the ante. The metallic elements boasted a bit of a gladiator feel, but fans of Abby will know that she digs the Wonder Woman look. Today’s bikini delivered Abby’s perfectly-proportioned curves to the max, with a pair of lace-up and cut-out boots with high heels appearing to elongate a pair of already-long legs.

Abby posed for her selfie with her cascading blonde hair down, and a piercing stare that likely blew fans away despite it not delivering direct eye contact.

Abby seems to have wowed Instagram. Her update racked up over 18,000 likes within six hours of going live, with the same time frame bringing over 560 fans into the post’s comments section. While many replies saw fans nothing short of floored at this beauty and her sensational bikini body, remarks did come in over the clothing donned. This, in itself, seems to be proof of how well influencing works on social media (and just how good Abby is at doing it).

Today’s bikini came from Catwalk Collection – the brand is one that Abby regularly wears, with fans likely having noticed that some leopard-print boots seen on Abby recently came courtesy of the label. While Abby will name-drop brands including Oh Polly and Missy Empire, her greatest loyalty seems to lie with the Fashion Nova brand she now holds an ambassador status for. Clearly, this girl’s grip on social media is strong enough for the clothing giant to have selected her for influencer potential.

Fans wishing to see more of Abby should give her Instagram a follow. While daily updates aren’t completely guaranteed, they are a likelihood.