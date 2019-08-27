Devon Windsor Rocks A Strapless Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Victoria's Secret model Devon is soaking wet in her skin-baring bikini look.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor is showing some skin while taking an outdoor shower. The stunning star rocked a strapless bikini from her own line of swimwear, Devon Windsor Swim, in a new photo shared to her Instagram account on August 27 that had jaws dropping across the globe.

Devon flashed her extremely toned abs in the strapless two-piece look, which was made up of a green, blue and white polka-dot print. The 25-year-old was dripping wet as she posed for the camera in the outdoor shower.

Windsor slicked her long blonde hair back and away from her face as she got wet in her swimwear ensemble. The fun look was made up of a strapless top with a tie across the chest and a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same print that featured the same knotted design just below her bellybutton.

In the caption of the gorgeous new snap, Windsor told fans that she was rocking the Rosie top and Maia bottoms while also confirming that the exact bikini she was modeling is available to purchase now.

In the comments section, fans made no secret of the fact that they loved getting a good look at her seriously fit and toned model body as she hit the outdoor shower in her two-piece bikini.

One person told Devon that she was looking “flawless” in the green swimwear as a second called her “beautiful” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Wooow” another person said with two of the same emoji.

A third commented, “Amazing shot.”

The comments section was also flooded with several fire emoji.

The outdoor shower snap was shared to Windsor’s account shortly after The Inquisitr reported that the stunning model was showing off her model skills once again in another photo uploaded to social media to promote the swimwear line launched earlier this year.

That snap, posted online earlier this week, featured her getting wet in the water once again, only this time it was all about the white bikini for Devon.

When it comes to how the model stays looking so good, she previously shared her beauty tips during an interview with Glamour.

“Hydration is key! I know that is an obvious one but drinking tons of water and keeping your skin hydrated is very important,” she said. “I also always make sure exfoliate weekly and I never, ever sleep in my makeup!”

The star also revealed a more unique way she stays so healthy while speaking to the outlet.

“I personally think cryotherapy is pretty amazing. I have done it multiple times and the fact that you freeze your body in a -300°F chamber is pretty nuts but it is good for you,” Devon shared, calling the experience, “so worth it.”